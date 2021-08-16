WEF selects Arpan among 'India’s Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders’

‘Arpan’, a Mumbai-based NGO, has recently been chosen as one of ‘India’s Top 50 Covid-19 Last Mile Responders' by the World Economic Forum and Schwab Foundation for its contribution towards COVID Relief. Regional hosts include Aavishkaar Group, Sankalp Forum and Catalyst 2030.

Early 2020 marked the onset of the unprecedented pandemic in India. Since the very start of the pandemic, Arpan began contributing towards essential grocery kits for individuals and families affected as a result of extended lock-downs, loss of jobs and mobility restrictions, it said in a press release. Through these initiatives, Arpan distributed over 12,200 units grocery kits totalling to 184 tonnes that has reached over 61,000 beneficiaries residing in the most marginalised communities in Mumbai. As the second wave hit the city, 20 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment were provided to Government and private hospitals, it said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed us to go beyond our core expertise [child abuse] and respond to what, we now know, as the largest humanitarian crisis of our time,” said Pooja Taparia, Founder & CEO of Arpan, speaking of their COVID Relief work.

Other Mumbai-based organisations that feature in the list of India’s Top 50 Covid-19 Last Mile Responders include Armman, Adhyayan Foundation, Antarang Foundation, Doctors For You and Back The Frontline Initiative by Dasra. Along with the World Economic Forum.

