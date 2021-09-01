Webinar: Why India and China need each other

China and India are two resilient countries. Both countries have proved themselves even during the ongoing COVID pandemic, stated Tang Guocai, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai.

Guocai, who delivered a special address during the Jai Hind College’s IR Level I 2021, said, “We both countries (India and China) are resilient countries.” He added both countries have a shared future, the past history of the countries proves that.

He stressed that India and China are still young and fighting the colonial hangover. Recalling the struggles of both countries, he said that both countries are brothers. “China respects India and India respects China as well.” This bond, according to Guocai, will be helpful to both superpowers of Asia to grow.

R N Bhaskar, Consulting Editor, Free Press Journal said through a presentation, “Before the colonial era, the share of trade of China and India was the largest.” (Refer to the table below).

He added that while there are many things both countries can learn from each other. There are some things that India needs to learn from China. Those include: eradication of poverty; respecting the girl child; addressing the issue of migration of population from rural areas to cities; education systems and supporting the ageing population.

The other speakers at the session were Reena Marwah, Associate Professor, Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi and former Senior Fellow, Indian Council for Social Science Research Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Swaran Singh, Chairman and Professor, Centre for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament (CIPOD) at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and visiting professor, China West Normal University, Research Institute of Indian Ocean Economies (Kunming).

Swaran Singh reiterated the need for both countries to work together for a larger good. Meanwhile, Reena Marwah stressed the need for people to people exchange between both countries.

Speaking on the topic of education, Guocai added there is a potential for India and China to further strengthen educational ties. This was reiterated by Bhaskar as well as Archana Mishra, coordinator of IR 2021 and faculty, Jai Hind. This discussion was attended by students and faculty of Jai Hind College.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:09 PM IST