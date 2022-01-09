Weavers and artisans should be linked through e-commerce platforms: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce & Industry,Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution reviewed the functioning of Ministry of Textiles, its autonomous bodies and PSU under its administrative control.

Goyal said that there was an urgent need to link. Weavers and Artisans through E-Commerce platforms and leveraging of technology. He said that no stone is to be left unturned for the growth of Livelihoods in handlooms and handicrafts sector.

The meeting was also attended by Darshana Jardosh, MoS Railway & Textiles, senior officials of Ministry of Textiles.

Textiles being very diversified sector, wide ranging issues and activities were discussed in the meeting.

There was special focus on livelihood sector of handlooms and handicrafts. Implementation of schemes in these sectors were discussed in details.

Goyal directed for simplification of process and for an effective online dashboard based monitoring system for transparency.

He also advised all officials to maintain good communication with State Government functionaries to improve the outcome and impact of the Central Government schemes. The progress of Craft Villages was reviewed and the Minister directed for completion of all these projects in next 6 months.

Goyal emphasized that the weavers and artisans should be assisted in marketing their produce through all platforms of e.g. Delhi Haat, Urban Haats and Handloom Haat. He also advised for leveraging technology by linking these weavers and artisans through e-commerce platforms available.

The Minister advised the officials to properly implement SAMARTH the skill development initiatives of Ministry. He emphasized on the use technology for effective monitoring for better outcome. He also reviewed the work of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles.

Goyal advised the officials to focus on sustainability in textiles sector.

Goyal asked the officials to quickly seize the opportunity to increase the textiles exports which will not only bring foreign exchange but will also create huge employment opportunities for millions.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 02:11 PM IST