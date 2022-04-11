Weak global cues trounce key benchmark indices; IT stocks take hammering ahead of TCS results

The benchmark indices closed weak on April 11, first day of trading this week.Among sectors, power, oil & gas index and realty index were up. IT and capital goods indices fell 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices were up 0.4 percent each.

The Sensex declined over 482 points while the Nifty50 was down 0.62 percent.

At close, the Sensex was down 482.61 points or 0.81 percent at 58,964.57. The broad-based Nifty was down 109.30 points or 0.61 percent at 17,675.00. About 2,072 shares have advanced, 1,393 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Among top losers on the Nify were HCL Technologies, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro, Wipro and SBI Life Insurance. Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, UPL and Cipla were among the top gainers.

TCS shares rise ahead of earnings announcement

Share price of India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose on Monday ahead of the earnings announcements. Trading in TCS shares started on a positive note at Rs 3698 against its previous session's close at Rs 3686.85.

At 2.29 pm, TCS was trading 0.45 percent higher at Rs 3703.50. The scrip surged to a high of Rs 3711.25 and touched a low of Rs 3656.85 in the intra-day. India's second most valuable firm TCS is scheduled to announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, later in the day.

At close, the share was up Rs 13.35 or 0.36 percent at Rs 3,699.00.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:39 PM IST