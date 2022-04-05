We360.ai raises $500k in Seed funding from GSF Accelerator, Hem Angels, others

Employee productivity monitoring software We360.ai has announced it has raised $500,000 (Rs 3.8 crore) as a part of Seed funding and saw participation from GSF Accelerator, HEM Angels, SucSEED Indovation Fund, Vishal Gondal (Founder & CEO GOQii), ah! Ventures, Campus Fund VC.

This round also saw participation from Dinesh Agarwal (Founder - IndiaMart), Pras Hanuma (Strategic Investor), Amarjit Batra (MD, Spotify India), Vigyan Lodha (Serial entrepreneur), Akbar Khan (CEO Rain Instant Pay), Kanwaljit Bombra (Co-Founder & CEO nCORE Games), Nitish Mittersain (Founder & MD Nazara Technologies) and other HNIs.

We360.ai is a cloud-based employee monitoring software that helps managers gain actionable insights into employee productivity with analytics through personalised dashboards and reports irrespective of the location of the employee, it said in a press statement.

We360.ai was founded by 21-year-old Arnav Gupta along with Sandeep Panda and Swapnil Tripathi as his Co-Founders. Founded a year ago, the firm's award-winning product has a 4.9 user rating on G2, and today it serves over 1200 SMBs, a few large firms with 15,000+ employees. It is the first startup from a Tier-2 City Bhopal to achieve this feat, the statement added.

Arnav Gupta, Founder and CEO of We360.ai, “We are focused on our goal to empower 1 million companies and their employees. This fundraise will help us get to that target."

Rajesh Sawhney (Founder & CEO of GSF Accelerator) said, “COVID pandemic has disrupted the workplace and traditional style of work management. A new digital way is emerging but the tools and mindset to manage work remain dated. I am excited about the way We360.aI is empowering organisations and tech workers to embrace the new world of work."

Gaurav Jain (Director - HEM Angels, part of Hem Securities Ltd), said “We360.ai provides 360 degree analytics on the working behaviours of the employees at scale which is empowering companies to enhance their overall productivity using technology.”

Vishal Gondal (Founder & CEO of GOQii), said, “They are building a world class product with amazing customer insights.”

The company was advised by PepperTree, an advisory firm run by ex-bankers Akshi Mehta and Ankur Goyal.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:32 AM IST