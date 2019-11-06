‘We will not miss the bus again, next wave of reforms soon’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Her comments come on the heels of the BJP failing to improve its tally in the just concluded Maharashtra and Haryana elections despite the party playing the nationalism card to the full. Many pollsters have opined that hard economic realities such as the deepening agrarian crisis and rising joblessness have trumped the nationalism card of the ruling BJP in both the states.

When asked whether economics has trumped politics in the recent elections, she it is not possible for any political party, particularly those in power, to delink any subject. "It is not possible for any government, be it at the Centre or in the states, to say give me your vote on nationalism and I do not want to talk about economic issues. Is the voter going to be indulgent enough to say 'alright, the prime minister doesn't want to talk about economy so we won't talk about the economy'," she said.

Hitting out at those who blocked government from carrying out reforms in its first term, she admitted that the numbers were limited (in the Upper House) and the country paid the price for that. She said the manufacturing sector competitiveness is still pulled down by "extraneous" factors such as high cost for land, electricity and also changes in land use, which are beyond the ambit of individual companies, but which the government now wants to ease them all.

"Everything has a long way to go in terms of becoming actually easy to do business," she said. With dozens of companies leaving China and opening shops in other emerging countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh following the US-China trade wars, Sitharaman said the government has created a list of potential players who will be tapped and added that some conversations are already on in this regard.

She also pointed out Vietnam's weaknesses, including a saturation in its labour market and also low domestic demand due to its low population base and pointed to the huge domestic market that our 1.34 billion population offers. About companies to committing new investments and using the space created by the corporate tax cut for deleveraging, she said it is fine for a corporate to use the space for the purposes it wishes and exuded confidence that over the long-term, they will invest. "I would not say deleveraging is wrong, if you want to come out of some stress," she said.