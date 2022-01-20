We Founder Circle leads Seed round worth $270k in Quizy, Hinglish real money gaming app

We Founder Circle (WFC), a founder-backing-founder based early-stage startup investor, has led a Seed round worth $270k, in Quizy, Hinglish real money gaming app owned by Nostaga Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Funds received so far

Founded in 2021 by Amit Kumar and Sachin Yadav, Quizy had previously raised a pre-Seed round by 100X VC from their class 04 cohort. Including the current fundraise, the brand has raised a total of $305K, till date.

The investment round led by We Founder Circle witnessed participation from multiple institutional investors like FAAD Network, Anchorage Capital Partners, Capital A & Dholakia Ventures. The round also had a set of Angels including Rohit Raj (Founder, The Glitch), Aneesh Sivakumar (Director, KKR), Sudhir Kamath (Founder, Ungli Games), Ganesh Rao (Partner, Tri Legal), Roshan Abbas (Founder, Kommune India and a Television personality) besides few more angels.

Earn as you play

Amit Kumar, Co-Founder, Quizy said, "Quizzing has always been fun where people get to learn, too. But now Quizy is creating an opportunity to earn as well. At Quizy, we make the meaningful value of people’s device time by incentivising their efforts where they learn about trending topics/news all in the form of quizzes because this is the age of Content & Information."

The brand plans to exhaust 60 percent of the raised investment in hiring exceptional talents, and the remaining in acquiring new users and retaining the existing ones.

Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, We Founder Circle, said, “Gaming industry has been awaiting a much-needed disruption. Where most of the games cater to a particular age, Quizy is for people from all walks of life, thus catering to a wider audience. With its unique model, we believe it will achieve what it aims at.”

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:22 PM IST