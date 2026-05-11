We Expect US Team To Visit India For Next Round Of Trade Talks: Official

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New Delhi: India expects the US team to visit the country for the next round of trade talks, though no dates have been finalised yet, an official said on Monday.

The Indian side visited Washington, DC, in April for an in-person round of meetings with their US counterparts to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

"Now we expect the US team to visit India next for trade talks. No dates have been decided," the official said.

After the April meet, both sides have agreed to stay engaged to sustain the momentum ahead for the trade talks.

Last month, officials of the two sides discussed several areas, such as market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment and digital trade.

India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7 finalising a framework for an interim trade agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.

India's outbound shipments to the US grew marginally by 0.92 per cent to USD 87.3 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 15.95 per cent to USD 52.9 billion. The trade surplus declined to USD 34.4 billion in 2025-26 from USD 40.89 billion in 2024-25.

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