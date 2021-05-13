Watch: What did Wipro’s Azim Premji say at an RSS lecture? 10 key points

In a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised lecture, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji addressed the issues concerning the country and the way COVID-19 can be tackled.
Premji was speaking at a four-day event organised by RSS and will be graced by names like Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among others. The programme titled ‘Positivity Unlimited’ is aimed to boost the morale of citizens amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. It commenced on May 11.
Key points of Premji's address are:
We must act with the greatest of speed on all fronts and these actions must be based on good science.
Actions that are not based on good science can have a detrimental effect on cause.
We must confront this crisis, its scale and spread it truthfully. Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that it is not repeated," he said.
At the core of the idea of good science is the matter of being willing to accept and confront the truth. So, we must confront this crisis, its scale, its spread and its depth truthfully.
Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that it is not repeated.
Second, in this situation, the country must come together as one and we must drop all our differences, understanding that this situation requires unity of action. Together, we are stronger; divided we continue to struggle.
All our actions must give the vulnerable the priority that they deserve.
If we are to look at villages and those in poverty, it is not only the pandemic but also the economic effects that are devastating people’s lives.
We need to restructure our society and economy such that our country does not have this kind of inequity and injustice.
I urge everyone of us to come together and do everything we can and more because the hour demands it.
India in the last 24 hours reported 4,120 new fatalities, taking the total death toll to 2,58,317. This comes a day after the country registered a record number of deaths due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.
The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.