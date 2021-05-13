Watch: What did Wipro’s Azim Premji say at an RSS lecture? 10 key points

In a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised lecture, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji addressed the issues concerning the country and the way COVID-19 can be tackled.

Premji was speaking at a four-day event organised by RSS and will be graced by names like Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among others. The programme titled ‘Positivity Unlimited’ is aimed to boost the morale of citizens amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. It commenced on May 11.



Key points of Premji's address are: