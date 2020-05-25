Watch out Amazon, Flipkart: Reliance's JioMart launches online grocery service across India

As reported by CNBC TV-18, a delivery fee of Rs 25 will be charged if the order value is less than Rs 750.

The launch of JioMart will be a formiddable challenge to the rivals who are looking to grow their businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, after signing a massive $5.7 billion deal with Facebook, Reliance Industries latest venture to expand into the retail market, JioMart, had reportedly gone live with its official WhatsApp number.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has said that in the near future, JioMart and Whatsapp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. "This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops," Ambani said earlier.

He added that at the same time, small Kiranas can grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities using digital technologies.