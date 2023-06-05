 Watch: HDFC Bank Employee Abuses Junior During Video Meet; Suspended For Unruly Behaviour
Roy was apparently shouting at his juniors for their failure to find enough customers for insurance and banking products.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
From Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal abusing employees in Punjabi to Elon Musk making people sleep on the job and firing Twitter employees over online arguments, terrible bosses remain a bane for employees. With video calls becoming an essential part of the global work culture, employees have been caught on camera in awkward positions on several occasions.

But an HDFC Bank cluster head paid no heed to the fact that he was being recorded, as he went on to abuse and insult colleagues during a video call.

Unleashed toxic behaviour

Pushpal Roy, the Kolkata cluster head for HDFC, was seen abusing in Bengali and talking to others on the call in a hostile tone.

Roy was apparently shouting at his juniors for their failure to find enough customers for insurance and banking products.

He can be seen telling an employee of the bank to sell at least 75 fixed deposits in a single day.

Bank prioritises dignity for all

After the video went viral, HDFC bank ordered an inquiry and the cluster head has been suspended.

The bank has reiterated its policy of zero-tolerance towards unruly behaviour at the workplace, and its belief in dignity for all employees.

The incident has come to light after a recent survey found that most Indian professionals resign from their jobs due to toxic bosses.

