Watch: Experts talk about bad loans/ NPAs at 'The Future of Banking' webinar series

Today (March 4) is the second session on ‘The Future of Banking’ webinar series. This session of the five-part series will focus on bad loans or non-performing assets.



During the Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a bad bank to help banks clean up their books. But what happens after the bad bank and what are the other ways in which NPAs can be handled will be discussed today at 3 pm onwards.

The panelists for the session are former managing director of ARCIL, V Bahuguna and ApnaLoan co-founder and Investment Adviser at ‎Fee Only Investment Advisers, Harsh Roongta. The session will be moderated by R N Bhaskar, consulting editor, FPJ.

Bahuguna is a Chartered Accountant, who started his career in 1985 in the Corporate Treasury of an Engg. Company. Then a commercial banker between 1987-2010 with MNC Banks. Finally, he was in Proprietary Investment business for NPL/Distressed Debt in India & Nigeria. In June 2015, he became CEO and MD of Arcil, a premier ARC. He has now retired and is considering taking up a role as an advisor/ consultant.

Roongta has been a banker, entrepreneur and financial advisor. He is a co-founder of Apna Loan. He is a financial coach who helps people improve their relationship with money. He runs Fee Only Investment Adviser LLP which is a SEBI registered Investment Adviser.

If you have not registered, but would like to ask some questions to the panelists during the live session, you can post your questions on Youtube chat.



Watch the session here: