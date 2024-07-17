 Warner Bros. Discovery Plans Layoffs Targeting Nearly 1,000 Employees Amid Ongoing Industry Challenges: Reports
Warner Bros. Discovery Plans Layoffs Targeting Nearly 1,000 Employees Amid Ongoing Industry Challenges: Reports

Since the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia in 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery has has a significant restructuring efforts to streamline operations and to achieve cost efficiencies.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image

In a recent development, Warner Bros. Discovery, the media giant formed from the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia, has once again made headline with its new wave of layoff. Although this time the layoff, being smaller in scale compared to previous cuts, this latest move is in response to the ongoing challenges faced by one of the Hollywood's giants, according to multiple media reports.

Recently, as per media reports, Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a new wave of layoffs affecting nearly 1,000 employees.

About the layoff

According to reports, this round of layoffs is affecting approximately 1,000 employees, primarily targeted across sectors such as finance, business affairs, production, and the streaming service Max.

Industry Impact

The layoffs follow a series of workforce reductions since the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia in April 2022.

These cuts have been a response to financial pressures exacerbated by challenges in the streaming industry and last year's writers' strikes, particularly impacting HBO and Max.

Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery has, shifting some original series from Max to the HBO cable channel.

The broader Hollywood streaming industry has faced turbulent times, prompting companies like WBD to reassess their operational structures and focus areas.

The merger between HBO Max and Discovery+ into a unified Max platform in May 2023 was a significant step in consolidating resources and content offerings.

