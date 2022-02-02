WardWizard clocks 3,951 EV two-wheelers sales in January 2022 as against 129 vehicles same period last year

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, which sells a range of electric two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, on Wednesday said it has sold 3,951 units in January 2022 as against a paltry 129 vehicles in the same month of last year.

The Gujarat-based EV maker also said that in the April-January period of the current financial year, the company has already sold more than 21,327 units of e-two-wheelers and has set a target of clocking 30,000 unit sales by March, it said.

Sustaining its robust sales performance backed by the new market expansion, WardWizard logged a year-on-year growth of 2,963 percent, the company said.

''We are overwhelmed by the success of our current market expansion strategies. As the market for sustainable mobility is growing, we are receiving a continuous uptick in our monthly sales across all our touchpoints,'' Sheetal Bhalerao, chief operations officer of WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, said.

The company is further enhancing its product portfolio with the launch of new high-speed scooter models this month to meet the aspiration of next-generation riders, she said.

''As this year's Budget gives a big push to boost the entire EV ecosystem, we are optimistic that it will boost the buyer's confidence and help them in switching to electric vehicles,'' Bhalerao added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:17 PM IST