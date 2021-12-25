Want to create an app? Here's how you can build one without writing a single line of code

In the present time, we have an application for everything--be it for buying goods, creating art, or learning. You name it and there is an application for it. If you are curious about how to create an application for your business, you can do so. You don’t need to learn to code or spend money to build your next application. You can create an application on your own within a short period.

Today we can develop an application without coding with a no-code platform. Gartner, a global technology research and consulting firm, has estimated that low-code / no-code platforms are the third-most used digital platforms in 2021. The use is expected to increase at a CAGR of 26.4 percent for the next three years and by 2025, 65 percent of applications will be developed on these platforms.

These statistics indicate that enterprises prefer convenient and cost-effective options for presenting their digital solutions to the world, all without the need to write complex codes.

With a few simple steps, you can create an application on your own.

Step 1: Identify a problem

If you haven’t already identified a problem that your app will solve, you need to do that now. In doing this, you may look at all issues your ideal users face, be it big or small, and then prioritize them based on your readiness to provide solutions. Defining the ideal users is a crucial sub-step for identifying the problem and designing the app.

Step 2: Decide the scope and features of the app

Now that you have identified a problem and your ideal users, you can go ahead and decide the scope of the app. Do you want to streamline the process of vendor onboarding, manage deliveries, or disseminate a newsletter?

Based on the scope, you can identify the key features of the app. Writing them down on a piece of paper will help you in later stages.

Step 3: Create an outline of your app on a whiteboard

Here, you have to start thinking like your ideal user. Take a note of the process he/she follows in performing the activity, say for example delivering a product. Carefully, incorporate each small function the user has to perform onto the digital whiteboard. This will act as the outline of your application.

Step 4: Choose the right no-code platform

Based on the features and workflow, you need to research various no-code platforms to find the right fit. Every platform offers unique features and templates that expedite the process of app creation. You need to choose the platform that matches your requirements.

Step 5: Configure the app

Once you have selected the no-code platform, you need to pick and choose the constituents of your app. This should be done keeping in mind the features and workflow created earlier. Another important consideration is user experience. The right constituents will help in creating a seamless user experience, making the users finish the task quickly and easily.

Step 6: Test and refine

Testing helps in finding out whether the application has issues with loading time, user interface, etc., or not. You can ask a select group of individuals to test the app in detail and come up with their feedback. The next stage is refining the app to eliminate any issues found during testing.

Step 7: Publish

The last and most exciting step is publishing the app on the web, Android, and/or iOS. Simultaneous publishing of the app on all hosting platforms takes the app to the largest possible user base in a single click.

Technology has important effects on business operations, today it’s very important to have an online presence and remain up-to-date with the technological changes to thrive in the business world. Applications have become a necessity. Creating a flexible application for your workflow is very necessary. In the near future, it will also become mandatory for business.

(Vinay Agrrawal is Founder, Hubbler-no code DIY platform that converts businesses into apps)

