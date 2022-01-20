Walmart invites Indian sellers to expand overseas via its US marketplace

Walmart has invited Indian sellers to use its delivery infrastructure and marketplace for reaching out to customers overseas.

"Walmart is now inviting select Indian sellers to apply to join Walmart Marketplace, that serves more than 120 million US shoppers each month," the company said.

This initiative expands on over 20 years of Walmart's engagement with Indian exporters.

The company stated that it is seeking new sellers from India as part of a global drive to attract international sellers and expand the Marketplace's product assortment.

Selected sellers will be able to take advantage of Walmart Fulfillment Services, which allows them to use Walmart's warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the US.

(With inputs from ANI)

