Wall Street Falls As Oil Hits Near $110 Per Barrel & US 10-Year Yield Tops 4.5% On Hot Inflation

Wall Street indices closed lower Friday as crude oil prices hovered near 110 dollars per barrel and hotter-than-expected US inflation data reduced hopes of imminent rate cuts. |

Mumbai: Wall Street indices ended lower on Friday. Elevated crude oil prices near $110 per barrel and a hotter-than-expected inflation print, which dented hopes of a near-term interest rate cut, dampened market sentiment.

Further, treasury yields rose sharply, with the benchmark US 10-year yield up over 4.5% A crucial meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing ended on a good note but provided no significant headway into ending the war in West Asia and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had said that Xi agreed on the need to open up the strait, according to a Reuters report, but China did not issue any formal statement on this. In the week gone by, the S&P 500 gained for the seventh consecutive week, but the NASDAQ snapped its six-week gaining streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, posted weekly losses after seeing gains for the two prior weeks.

"There's a realisation that the market had gotten way ahead of itself," Kenny Polcari, chief market strategist at Slatestone Wealth in Jupiter, told Reuters. "It wasn't paying enough attention to what the bond market and economic data is telling it. It was caught up in this momentum AI trade," Polcari said. Investors will keep an eye out for Nvidia's earnings on Wednesday.

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