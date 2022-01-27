Wage revision: PSU general insurance staff to strike work on Friday

About 40,000 employees of the four government owned non-life insurance companies will strike work on Friday demanding wage revision, leader of the All India Insurance Employees' Association (AIIEA) said.

"About 40,000 or about 80 per cent of the employees in the four government owned general insurers such as National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and United India Insurance Company Ltd -- will strike work on Friday pressing mainly for wage revision that fell due in 2017," stated G. Anand, General Secretary, South Zone AIIEA.

Wage revision for the employees of the four companies fell due in August 2017.

With the wage revision completed in banking and in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), employees in the public sector general insurance companies are very upset.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:49 PM IST