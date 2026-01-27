 Waaree Renewable Technologies To Acquire 55% Stake In Associated Power Structures For ₹1,225 Crore
Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) has approved acquiring a 55% stake in Associated Power Structures Limited (ASPL) for ₹1,225 crore. The deal bolsters WRTL's integrated clean energy platform, expanding from renewable generation into power transmission and distribution infrastructure. Founded in 1996, ASPL posted ₹1,226.64 crore turnover and ₹339.53 crore net worth in FY25.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) on Monday said that its board has approved the acquisition of a 55 per cent stake in Associated Power Structures for Rs 1,225 crore. The transaction aligns with WRTL's long-term strategy of building an integrated platform spanning renewable generation, EPC, energy efficiency, and enabling infrastructure, thereby enhancing value creation, resilience, and execution capability across the clean energy ecosystem, a company statement said.

Founded in 1996, Associated Power Structures Limited is a well-established company in the power transmission and distribution infrastructure space, with a strong execution track record across India and select international markets. For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, ASPL reported a turnover (including other income) of Rs 1,226.64 crore and a net worth of Rs 339.53 crore.

Upon completion of the transaction, ASPL will become a subsidiary of Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited. This acquisition represents a strategic milestone in Waaree's transformation into an integrated energy transition company, strengthening its capabilities beyond generation into critical grid and transmission infrastructure-a key enabler of large-scale renewable energy adoption.

Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies, said in the statement, "This acquisition is a decisive step forward in Waaree's journey towards becoming a fully integrated energy transition company-what we internally call Waaree 2.0." The acquisition is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026, subject to the fulfilment of agreed conditions. Global M&A advisory firm Singhi Advisors acted as exclusive strategic & financial advisor to Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited and played a key role in structuring and advising on the transaction.

