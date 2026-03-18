Waaree Energies Becomes Title Sponsor Of Rajasthan Royals For Upcoming T20 Season 2026

Waaree Energies Limited has announced its role as the title sponsor of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming T20 season. |

Mumbai: Waaree Energies is stepping into the spotlight beyond renewable energy, leveraging cricket’s massive reach to amplify its clean energy message across India.

Waaree Energies has partnered with Rajasthan Royals as the title sponsor for the upcoming T20 league season. As part of the agreement, the company’s branding will appear on the front of the team’s official playing and training kits, marking a high-visibility association with one of the league’s established franchises.

The collaboration connects Waaree’s renewable energy focus with cricket’s wide audience appeal. By associating with a popular franchise, the company aims to take its sustainability narrative beyond industry circles and into mainstream public engagement, tapping into the sport’s strong cultural influence.

Chairman and Managing Director Hitesh Doshi indicated that the partnership is designed to make clean energy more relatable and visible to the public. He suggested that cricket provides a powerful platform to spread awareness and build a broader movement around India’s transition to sustainable energy.

Rajasthan Royals’ leadership highlighted that the partnership reflects a shared focus on innovation and purpose-driven initiatives. The association is expected to combine sport, technology, and sustainability while strengthening fan engagement and community impact. Waaree Energies’ latest move underscores its strategy to integrate brand building with its broader mission of accelerating India’s clean energy transition.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s press release and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.