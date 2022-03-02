Vymo raises $22 mn in Series C funding to empower remote sales teams

Vymo , an Intelligent Sales Engagement platform for financial institutions, has raised $22 million in Series C funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments with existing investors Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital participating. As part of the financing, BII's Rohit Sood , will be joining the company's board, ANI said.

"2021 was a momentous year for us: 20 percent-plus quarterly growth, 142 per cent NRR, zero logo churn, entry into the US with wins like Berkshire Hathaway, and onboarding some of the largest Insurers in Japan. Sales tech is a $10B-plus opportunity in just these two countries and this fundraise will help us accelerate our growth plans for these markets," said Yamini Bhat, Co-founder and CEO.

Post-pandemic, coaching remote sales teams has become a huge challenge for enterprises.

"Vymo is building the next generation of intelligent sales automation tools driving huge and direct impact on its clients' toplines across the globe," said Rohit Sood, Partner at BII.

Vymo was founded in 2013 by Yamini Bhat, a McKinsey alum, and Venkat Malladi, a Google alum, and is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Singapore, Bengaluru and Tokyo.

