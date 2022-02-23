Vymo raises $22 mn in Series C funding led by Bertelsmann India, others

Vymo, an Intelligent Sales Engagement platform for financial institutions, has raised $22 million in Series C funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments with existing investors Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital participating. As part of the financing, BII's Rohit Sood will be joining the company’s board.

Yamini Bhat, Co-founder and CEO, said, “2021 was a momentous year for us: 20 percent + quarterly growth, 142 percent NRR, zero logo churn, entry into the US with wins like Berkshire Hathaway, and onboarding some of the largest Insurers in Japan. Sales tech is a $10 billion+ opportunity in just these two countries and this fundraise will help us accelerate our growth plans for these markets.”

Post-pandemic, coaching remote sales teams has become a huge challenge for enterprises. Sales managers cannot observe their teams in action and lack of timely coaching and interventions is driving 40 percent attrition in sales teams and a breakdown in productivity. CRMs, with < 30 percent adoption within sales teams, do not capture the behavioral signals required to identify skill-will gaps and assist sellers and managers with pre-emptive guidance.

Rohit Sood, Partner at BII said, “Vymo is building the next generation of intelligent sales automation tools driving huge and direct impact on its clients’ toplines across the globe. The engagement on the product is something we have never seen before in any product in any field. Yamini and Venkat’s market understanding and execution focus is exceptional and we are delighted to partner with them”.

Vymo, founded in 2013 by Yamini Bhat, a McKinsey alum, and Venkat Malladi, a Google alum, is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Singapore, Bengaluru and Tokyo.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:29 AM IST