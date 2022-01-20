VVDN Tech opens 5G test Lab to provide ORAN, RCT and Inter-Operability testing Services

VVDN Technologies, end-to-end product engineering and manufacturing company, announced the introduction of a end-to-end 5G testing Lab for 5G ORAN based RU Devices in India.

VVDN's 5G testing services offerings will help customers transition to 5G ORAN by examining how radio solutions behaves in a fully interoperable, technology-neutral network.

VVDN's 5G lab is intended to enable technology providers such as telecom device manufactures, system integrators as well as telcos to do protocol and validation testing for Open RAN(ORAN), Radio Conformance Testing (RCT) and IOT(Inter-operability testing) in a 5G radio environment.

Open RAN is touted for its potential to provide vendor diversity, network flexibility and lower cost.

VVDN is a product engineering & manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Vision, Networking and Wi-Fi, IoT, Cloud & Apps).

