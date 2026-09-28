'Voted In Every Election Since...': IndusInd Bank CEO Raises Voter List Concern After Name Marked ‘Unmapped’ During SIR Exercise

IndusInd Bank MD and CEO Rajiv Anand has raised concerns after being informed that his name was classified as “unmapped” in the electoral roll and that he would need to appear for a hearing to prevent deletion from the voter list.

In a post on X, Anand said he had participated in every election since becoming eligible to vote and questioned why he needed to provide additional verification despite possessing several government-issued identity documents.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I have been told my name is "unmapped" from the voting list. I have voted in every election ever since I have been eligible to vote. I hold a passport, PAN Card, voter ID card and Aadhar card. I am now being asked to appear for a hearing else my name will be deleted. Why should I?,” Anand said.

He also highlighted concerns about multiple identity documents held by citizens.

“Indians have so many certificates to prove who they are. Aadhar card. PAN Card. Voter ID. Passport. You would think there is an identity crisis!” he said.

Election Commission announces measures for voters

The issue comes amid the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, during which several voters have received notices over unmapped records and other discrepancies.

The EC recently announced steps to simplify the verification process, including doorstep collection of documents and extension of deadlines for filing claims and objections in Delhi and Maharashtra.

The deadline for Delhi voters has been extended until October 30, while Maharashtra voters can submit claims and objections until October 12.

Revised process for document verification

The Election Commission said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would visit the homes of individuals who receive notices during the SIR process due to unmapped records or logical discrepancies.

Documents collected during these visits will be uploaded to the ECINet platform for review by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

The EC said such voters would not generally be required to appear before ERO or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer offices. Hearings would only be conducted in exceptional cases, preferably through online modes.

It also allowed any adult family member authorised by the voter to appear on their behalf, if a hearing becomes necessary. The commission said facilities for online hearings would be strengthened.