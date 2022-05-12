Volopay teams up with Visa for Fintech Fast Track program in APAC

Volopay, a Y Combinator-backed corporate cards and payable management company has announced it has partnered with Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program to offer financial management solutions

The partnership program was founded by Visa in order to support innovative financial services and solutions. Given that Volopay’s idea meets their program requirements, the Fast Track program allows Volopay to start issuing their own Visa cards to their client businesses in the APAC, it said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Rajith Shaji, CEO and Co-Founder of Volopay, said, “The partnership with Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program gives us an edge that we haven’t had before. The ability to issue our own cards sets us apart from other fintech providers who are merely distributing cards. This way, we will have full control over the product we provide to our clients.”

The program is not just a licence to issue Visa cards but a gateway for Volopay into a thriving financial ecosystem that supports the growth of financial infrastructure in different markets of the world. The program also grants Volopay the access to a fair share of guidance, credibility, and establishment aid, it added.

“Our intention is to keep moving up the value chain, and the Visa program allows us to do that. There are multiple markets that allow non-banks to issue cards. With our own card, we are able to create a rounded financial stack to offer our customers. It is an unparalleled mark of credibility,” said Rohit Bhageria, Founding Member, Volopay.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:22 PM IST