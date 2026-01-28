 Vodafone Idea Q3 Loss Narrows 20% To ₹5,286 Crore, ARPU Rises 7.3% To ₹186 Amid Customer Upgrades
Vodafone Idea reported a narrowed consolidated net loss of Rs 5,286 crore for the December 2025 quarter, down from Rs 6,609 crore a year ago. Operating revenue remained nearly flat at Rs 11,323 crore, up from Rs 11,117 crore last year. ARPU climbed 7.3 percent YoY to Rs 186, driven by customer upgrades. Total debt remains at Rs 2.09 lakh crore, including spectrum and AGR dues.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
File Image

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5,286 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025. The company posted a net loss of Rs 6,609 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations remained almost flat at Rs 11,323 crore during the latest third quarter compared to Rs 11,117 crore a year ago. The company said its user revenue or ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 186 in the reported quarter from Rs 173 in the quarter ended December 2024, mainly due to customer upgrades.

The total debt of the company stood at Rs 2.09 lakh crore, comprising Rs 4,424 crore outstanding debt from banks, Rs 1.24 lakh crore deferred payment obligation for spectrum and Rs 80,502 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

