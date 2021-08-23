Vodafone Idea continues to lose subscribers; Airtel, Jio gain

Vodafone Idea lost nearly 43 lakh subscribers in June 2021 while Airtel and Reliance Jio added more subscribers.

The ailing Vodafone Idea has been steadily losing customers since April 2021. Vodafone Idea lost 42,89,519 subscribers in June 2021while it lost 42,81,532 subscribers in May, and in April 18,10,62.

According to the latest telecom subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio added 54,66,556 users in June as against the addition of 35.54 lakh users in May. Bharti Airtel added 38,12,530 subscribers versus a loss of 46.13 lakh users in the previous month.

At 2.28 PM, shares of Vodafone Idea were trading at Rs 6.20, up 4.20 percent.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:32 PM IST