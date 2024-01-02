 Vodafone Idea Clarifies Not In Any Discussion With Musk-Owned Starlink
"In this regard, we would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party. We are not aware of the basis of the said news item," Vodafone Idea informed stock exchanges.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Clarifies Not In Any Discussion With Musk-Owned Starlink | File Photo

Clearing all speculations, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it was not in any such discussion with the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company Starlink for any stake sale.

"In this regard, we would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party. We are not aware of the basis of the said news item," Vodafone Idea informed stock exchanges in a filing after a clarification was sought on a news item.

"We wish to reiterate and clarify that the Company will comply with SEBI Listing Regulations and duly keep the stock exchanges informed of all the price-sensitive information." Earlier, a media report claimed that the government could sell its 33 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea to Elon Musk.

Since the news report of possible stake sales was published, the telecom operator's shares have risen over 20 per cent in the past five sessions. Over the past 12 months, the company's shares doubled from Rs 8 to Rs 16.

On Tuesday at 2.57 pm, the shares were, however, 6 per cent lower.

article-image
