Vodafone, Bharti Airtel to be affected as SC rejects AGR review plea: Fitch Ratings

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court rejecting a review of its order that put Rs 1.47 lakh crore liability of past dues on telecom firms, the two incumbents -- Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel -- would be particulary affected, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

The apex court's ruling will also have significant repercussions for India's banking sector as well as the country's broader economic outlook, it added.

The Indian Supreme Court's rejection on 16 January of a review petition against its earlier ruling in a long-running telecommunications sector tax case, is credit negative for the industry.