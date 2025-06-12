Vivo X Fold 5 Foldable Smartphone To Launch on June 25

Vivo X Fold 5 is pegged to be lighter and stronger than the predecessor |

Vivo X Fold 5 foldable smartphone launch has been confirmed for June 25. The launch event will take place in China. The new model is said to be lighter and stronger than the predecessor Vivo X Fold 3. The company has been teasing the arrival of the foldable device and confirmed specifications include 8T LTPO screens for displays at the front and inside. Vivo is also taking pre-orders of the Vivo X Fold 5 on its website. At launch, the Vivo X Fold 5 will be made available in three colour options.

Vivo X Fold 5 launch details

On Chinese social media site Weibo, Vivo announced the launch date of the X Fold 5. The smartphone’s launch event will be on June 25 at 7pm local time (4.30pm IST). The company has started taking pre-orders for the smartphone already on the Chinese official website. There is no clarity on when this foldable smartphone will be launched in India.

Teaser images suggest that the Vivo X Fold 5 will have a book-like opening and closure design language. When closed, the Vivo X Fold 5 looks like any other smartphone with a full display up front and a centre-holed front camera sensor. There is a circular camera module, details of which are unclear. The camera has ZEISS branding so it looks like the cameras have been sourced from Sony. The Vivo X Fold 5 is said to come in green, titanium, and white colour options at launch.

Vivo X Fold 5 Rumoured Specifications

Leaks suggest that the Vivo X Fold 5 will have three 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There may be one camera on the cover display and one on the inner panel. The display will have high frequency PWM dimming. The Vivo X Fold 5 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.