Vivo S2 vs S2 FE: Style Icon Or Smart Saver? | File photo

The vivo S2 and vivo S2 FE are priced similarly, but they target different buyers. The vivo S2 is more design-focused, with a slimmer, lighter body, a curved AMOLED display, and a more powerful Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor. The vivo S2 FE takes a more practical route. It is heavier, but the 10,000 mAh battery gives it a big advantage for buyers who prioritise battery life and everyday value over a slimmer design.

Key specifications compared

Both phones use 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays, support up to 120Hz refresh rates, offer 5G support, and run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The bigger differences are in design, processor, memory, and battery capacity:

vivo S2: A worthy style icon with powerful specs

The vivo S2 is positioned as the more style-focused option, but it also backs that up with capable hardware:

● 3D curved AMOLED display

The 6.83-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen is a big part of the vivo S2's appeal. The curved edges flow into the sides rather than ending abruptly at a flat frame. Buyers still get practical display specs, including 1.5K resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz.

● Stylish colours in a slim, easy-to-hold design

The vivo S2 comes in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White colours, giving buyers a few distinct looks to choose from. The design is practical too. Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze measure 7.99mm and weigh 197g, while Silk White measures 8.10mm and weighs 199g, keeping the phone slim and light enough for comfortable handheld use.

● Futuristic camera module

The camera module has a curved, skyline-like shape that matches the S2’s overall design. Its placement also keeps the lenses farther from where fingers usually rest, reducing accidental smudges during use.

● Power packed under the hood

The S2 backs up its design focus with capable mid-range hardware. It uses the 4nm Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Buyers also get a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, a 50MP main camera, 32MP selfie camera, and 4K video recording from both front and rear cameras.

vivo S2 FE: The smart saving alternative

The vivo S2 FE was recently launched as the smart-saving option in the vivo S2 series. It has a thicker, heavier build, but that extra size fits a much larger battery. Here’s what makes the vivo S2 FE the smart alternative:

● Much larger battery

The 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery earns the S2 FE its “smart-saver” tag. It is nearly 3,000mAh larger than the S2’s 7,050mAh cell, giving buyers more power for streaming, gaming, and answering calls between charges. vivo claims the battery offers up to 30 hours of video playback, 14 hours of MLBB gaming, and 68 hours of calling. Both phones support 44W charging for quick refills.

● Dimensity 7300e performance

The vivo S2 FE gets the Dimensity 7300e chip, along with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. While the vivo S2’s Dimensity 7360-Turbo delivers higher benchmark scores, this chipset is still powerful enough to comfortably handle browsing, streaming, social apps, and casual games.

● A reliable camera setup

The S2 FE uses the same camera hardware as the vivo S2. It features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 32MP front camera. The selfie camera also has a 90-degree field of view, giving buyers more space for group photos without holding the phone as far away.

vivo S2 and S2 FE - Price in India

The base model of vivo S2 costs around Rs. 4,000 more than the base variant of vivo S2 FE, which may matter for buyers choosing between the S2’s more premium design and the S2 FE’s lower price. However, the vivo S2 FE (base variant) also comes with 6GB RAM, while the vivo S2 starts with 8GB RAM, so the price gap also reflects a difference in memory.

The table below outlines the current retail price of the vivo S2 and S2 FE in India:

*Updated on: October, 2026.

*Disclaimer: Prices outlined above may change depending on the variant, retailer, stock, and available offers.

Style icon or smart saver - Which should buyers choose?

Learn which smartphone among the two should you buy based on design, battery, pricing, RAM, processor, and more:

● Choose the vivo S2 if: design matters more. It is slimmer, about 27g lighter, and gets a 3D curved AMOLED display. Plus, it may bring a slight performance boost with the stronger Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip and up to 256GB storage, but at a higher price.

● Choose the vivo S2 FE if: battery life and a lower entry price matter more. Its 10,000 mAh battery is substantially larger, while the phone still offers a 1.5K AMOLED display, 5G support, 44W fast charging, and a 50MP Sony main camera.

Buy vivo S2 phones affordably with Bajaj Finance

Whether buyers prefer the vivo S2’s slimmer, more premium design or the vivo S2 FE’s larger battery, they can purchase their chosen model on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance. This lets them spread the cost over several months, subject to eligibility and available offers.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs:

1. Visit a Bajaj Finance partner store.

2. Choose the preferred vivo S2 or S2 FE variant.

3. Check the available Easy EMI offers and eligibility.

4. Select a suitable repayment tenure.

5. Complete the required process and purchase the phone on Easy EMI.