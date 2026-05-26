VITP Private Reports 21% Net Profit Growth To ₹45.8 Crore In Q4

VITP Private Limited reported 5.2 percent growth in Q4 FY26 total income to Rupees 96.8 crore. |

Mumbai: VITP Private Limited reported audited standalone financial results for Q4 FY26 with total income rising 5.2 percent year-on-year to Rupees 96.8 crore from Rupees 92.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit after tax increased 21 percent to Rupees 45.8 crore compared with Rupees 37.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Earnings also improved sequentially, with profit rising from Rupees 39.5 crore in Q3 FY26. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to Rupees 40.08 from Rupees 31.96 a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income increased 3.3 percent from Rupees 93.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit grew 16 percent sequentially from Rupees 39.5 crore. Operating margin improved to 0.64 from 0.57 in the previous quarter, while net profit margin expanded to 0.48 from 0.41. The company’s debt-equity ratio declined to 1.43 compared with 1.70 in Q3 FY26 and 2.04 in Q4 FY25, indicating lower leverage levels during the quarter. Debt service coverage ratio improved to 2.79 from 2.51 in the preceding quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The company’s performance reflected stable growth in operating income from its technology park business and improved profitability metrics during the quarter. Net worth increased to Rupees 853.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 807.4 crore at the end of December 2025 and Rupees 687.9 crore a year earlier. Debtors' turnover improved sharply to 18.08 from 7.20 in Q4 FY25, reflecting faster collections. EPS for FY26 stood at Rupees 144.59 against Rupees 106.11 in FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, VITP Private Limited reported total income of Rupees 469.5 crore compared with Rupees 347.8 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 32 percent to Rupees 165.4 crore from Rupees 125.7 crore in the previous financial year. Net profit margin improved to 0.44 from 0.35. During the year, the company also completed the issuance of listed non-convertible debentures aggregating Rupees 1,100 crore on a private placement basis.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.