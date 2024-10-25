Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency

File Photo

One of India's marquee airlines, Vistara, announced the diversion of Delhi to Hyderabad flight to the Rajasthan capital city of Jaipur.

The Tata Group-owned airline took to its X account to make this announcement.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK829 from Delhi to Hyderabad (DEL-HYD) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 0830 hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) October 25, 2024

The reason behind the diversion is not clear yet, as the airline has not specified the reason for the diversion. However, according to some reports, this was carried out by the airline to attend to a medical emergency.

This development comes at a time when the Indian civil aviation industry is dealing with 'epidemic' hoax bomb threat calls that have created a great deal of anxiety in the industry and among common passengers.

(This is a developing story; more details are awaited in the matter.)