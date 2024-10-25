 Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency

Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency

The Tata Group-owned airline took to its X account to make this announcement.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

One of India's marquee airlines, Vistara, announced the diversion of Delhi to Hyderabad flight to the Rajasthan capital city of Jaipur.

The Tata Group-owned airline took to its X account to make this announcement.

The reason behind the diversion is not clear yet, as the airline has not specified the reason for the diversion. However, according to some reports, this was carried out by the airline to attend to a medical emergency.

This development comes at a time when the Indian civil aviation industry is dealing with 'epidemic' hoax bomb threat calls that have created a great deal of anxiety in the industry and among common passengers.

FPJ Shorts
Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency
Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency
Bar Council of India Revises AIBE 19 Exam Date With New Schedule For December 1, 2024
Bar Council of India Revises AIBE 19 Exam Date With New Schedule For December 1, 2024
Tanzanian Internet Sensation Kili Paul Grooves To SK-Sai Pallavi's 'Hey Minnale' Song In Viral Video
Tanzanian Internet Sensation Kili Paul Grooves To SK-Sai Pallavi's 'Hey Minnale' Song In Viral Video
Europa League: Andre Onana Pulls Off Double Save To Leave Jose Mourinho Laughing In Disbelief During Manchester United vs Fenerbahce Match; Video
Europa League: Andre Onana Pulls Off Double Save To Leave Jose Mourinho Laughing In Disbelief During Manchester United vs Fenerbahce Match; Video

In the post on X, Vistara said, "#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK829 from Delhi to Hyderabad (DEL-HYD) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 0830 hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates."

(This is a developing story; more details are awaited in the matter.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency

Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency

Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally...

Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally...

Nasdaq Recovers After Decline; Dow Jones Continues To Be In Red Amid Uncertainties

Nasdaq Recovers After Decline; Dow Jones Continues To Be In Red Amid Uncertainties

Job Creation, Redefining Skills, Most Pressing Issue Globally Amid Rapid Tech Changes: FM Nirmala...

Job Creation, Redefining Skills, Most Pressing Issue Globally Amid Rapid Tech Changes: FM Nirmala...

First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024

First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024