Vistara takes delivery of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, India's first airline to fly 299-seater plane

Everett: Vistara has taken delivery of its first wide-body aircraft the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, becoming India's first airline to fly the 299-seater plane.

The new aircraft will depart Boeing's Everett delivery centre on Friday and arrive in India on Saturday.

"This aircraft delivery marks a new phase of growth for Vistara and unlocks our potential to become one of the world's best airlines," said Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng.

"The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is one of the world's most technologically advanced aircraft. We are delighted to add it to our growing fleet with a brand new wide-body product designed to global standards, hence offering the 'new feeling of flying' to our customers across the world.