Vistara starts non-stop flights to Paris from Delhi

Vistara, full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, operated its first non-stop flight to Paris CDG (Charles de Gaulle) airport yesterday.

Under the air bubble agreement between India and Europe, Vistara will fly twice a week between the two cities - on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Paris is the seventh overseas airport for the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture, where it currently operates its flight's services under the air bubble agreement.

London, Frankfurt, Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, and Male are the other international destinations besides the newly-launched Paris.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "Given the strong economic and cultural ties there is a high demand for direct connectivity between India and France, and therefore Paris fits our network very well. We are delighted to expand our global footprint as we bring India’s finest airline to Paris.”

He said Paris is one of the most popular destinations in Europe and Charles de Gaulle is an important airport for any airline intending to serve the region.

Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including on the airline's website, mobile app, and through travel agents, Vistara said.

Vistara has a fleet of 50 aircraft comprising Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, Boeing 737-800NG, and Boeing 787-9 planes.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 11:38 AM IST