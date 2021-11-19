Vistara says nearly 100% of employees vaccinated

Tata Group and Singapore Airlines' joint venture - Vistara - has vaccinated nearly 100 per cent of its eligible employees. The airline's airport staff, cabin crew, pilots and corporate staff received at least their first dose.

"This is the outcome of airport-led vaccination drives across the country and the Vistara-led drive has been carried out in Delhi and the one in Mumbai is currently underway.

"Recognising the crucial role of vaccination in containing the spread of COVID-19, we have taken a multi-pronged approach to facilitate vaccination for our employees," the airline said.

As per the airline, the vaccination drive went beyond employees, reaching out to family members of employees, off-roll staff like ground handlers, as well as colleagues from Singapore Airlines and other partner airlines.

In addition to vaccines, Vistara undertook various employee-centric initiatives to extend support like creating a special cross-functional taskforce to help employees with all COVID-19-related medical assistance for themselves and their families.

"These initiatives also include paid leaves for recovery from COVID-19 for all affected employees, support with home hospitalisation, availability of critical resources like medicines and oxygen support, COVID-19 testing, doctor consultations for timely medical care and if needed, cabs as a makeshift ambulance for employee or their families."

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 02:37 PM IST