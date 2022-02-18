Vistara partners with Allianz, to provide travel protection services

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has announced it has entered into an association with Allianz Partners to provide insurance services to its customers. Effective February 16, 2022, Vistara customers have the option to avail travel insurance while booking their domestic or international flights.

The option is currently available to Indian citizens residing in India, and will be extended to other global markets, including Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Europe, in the second phase over the course of the year 2022, it said in a press statement.

The optional travel insurance coverage will provide protection in various cases such as trip cancellations and interruptions, significant travel delays, missed connections, medical emergencies abroad, baggage issues etc., it said

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “We are pleased to partner with Allianz Partners to offer the option to purchase reliable travel insurance services to our customers. We hope that this service will enable our customers to travel with greater confidence and peace of mind.”

Insured customers will be covered for medical emergencies including COVID-related illnesses, mandatory personal quarantine, and denial of boarding due to a suspected illness. For added convenience, Allianz Partners offers a 24/7 travel assistance hotline and concierge service for customers.

Charu Kaushal, CEO, Allianz Partners India said: “Leveraging on our strong local partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. in India, our domestic and international travel insurance products will cover trip inconveniences and medical emergencies including COVID19.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:52 PM IST