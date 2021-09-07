Visa launches ‘Bring India Home’; to help local artisans from 17 Indian states go digital

Visa today launched ‘Bring India Home’ (BIH) - a digital platform to help local artisans and small businesses from across 17 Indian states to go digital.

The platform will help these small business owners attract new consumers and incentivize consumers for shopping digitally across the platform. Visa will also conduct instructional sessions to familiarize these businesses with the nuances of digital payments as well as digital marketing techniques.

TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa, said “Small businesses are hugely important to creating jobs in the economy and employ over 100 million people across India alone. With the pandemic shifting consumer spends online, ‘Bring India Home’ will help Indian small businesses to go digital, expand their product reach as also allow millions of online Indian consumers to explore unique, Made-in-India products from local artisans and communities.”

BIH follows Visa’s recent partnership with iFundWomen to support women entrepreneurs in India. Besides a global commitment to help 50 million small businesses across the world go digital over the next three years, Visa Foundation has also made a $200 million commitment to help small and minority-owned firms globally, particularly firms owned by women, it said in a press release.

The ‘Bring India Home’ platform will promote and amplify local Indian products under various categories and sections including food, handicrafts, handlooms, art, décor ranging from the following states: Rajasthan, the Northeast, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Visa cardholders will be able to avail exclusive discounts, shopping for more than 200 merchants, through the Bring India Home website.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:13 AM IST