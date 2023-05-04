 Virtual training platform StepUpwards promises 10 times return on investment for firms
Through virtual training, employees can access traditional upskilling programs from a distance, and are supported by personalised course content.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Representational image |

Once a firm brings new employees on board, the next step is to help them get acquainted with tools and systems used for day-to-day operations, or to upskill them for the company's requirements. Recently, Wipro fired hundreds of freshers, after they failed to perform well on an internal test to gauge their skills.

That's where virtual training programs take over from online courses that helped people sharpen skills, and Bengaluru-based startup StepUpwards is empowering employees through the same.

Promises high return on investment

  • Founded by a tech veteran from the US, a serial entrepreneur from Mumbai, and an IIM dropout from Bengaluru, the firm offers a training platform that deploys a virtual instructor.

  • Meant to prepare professionals for the future, StepUpwards has so far been able to help companies gain ten times return on investment, and is now eyeing an entry into US and UK markets.

Need of the hour

  • So far the startup has worked with well-known names such as CarDekho and Sakha Globa, among other leading firms.

  • Through virtual training, employees can access traditional upskilling programs from a distance, and are supported by personalised course content.

  • This tool comes in handy at a time when rapid digitisation is creating a need for a future-ready workforce.

