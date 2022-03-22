Virtual spiritual platform VAMA raises $750K in Seed round

VAMA, virtual platform that provides easy access to an array of services for religious and spiritual journeys, has announced it has raised $750k in a Seed funding round.

This round was co-led by Huddle and 7Square Ventures and also saw participation from other prolific leaders and Start-up veterans including Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder & CEO, Mamaearth, Harit Nagpal, CEO, Tata Play, Ravijot Singh Chugh, Chief Product Officer, Climb Credit, Archana Priyadarshini, General Partner, PointOne Capital, Ashutosh Valani & Priyank Shah, Co-Founders, Beardo, Umang Kumar, Co-Founder & President, Cardekho.com, Arjun Vaidya, Founder, Dr. Vaidya’s, Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro, Sameer Guglani, Curator, Supermorpheus, Abhishek Joshi, Business Head, MX Player, Sairee Chahal, Founder, Sheroes and Renu Satti, Ex COO, Paytm among others.

The freshly raised capital will be used towards bolstering the product development, introducing new service verticals on the App, as well as acquiring new talent.

With this latest round, the startup has so far raised a total of $1 million in funding.

Speaking about the fundraise, Manu Jain, Co-Founder, VAMA said, “The latest round of funding will allow us to invest in good talent in technology among other verticals, that are crucial to offering an unparalleled experience to users.”

Commenting on the fundraise, Himanshu Semwal, Co-Founder, VAMA said, “We are developing a taith-tech platform with spirituality at its heart. The emphasis is on converting the offline Mandir ecosystem to digital via content-driven products that are engaging, empowering, and habit-forming. While the category appeals to a broader audience, two-thirds of our first-time users have been Gen-Z, which provided early traction for virtual puja and consultations. This round of funding will help us strengthen our execution capabilities and move closer to becoming a one-stop solution designed for a global audience.”

Founded in late 2020, by Manu Jain, Himanshu Semwal and Acharya Dev, VAMA is a one-stop virtual platform that provides easy access to e-pujas, e-darshans, and astrology services, to devotees from across India and the world. The App that is available on Android devices as of now, offers virtual puja remedies in renowned temples from all over the country and has so far enabled over 50,000 online consultations.

The Spiritual Tech startup plans to soon introduce live-streaming of 'darshan' and 'aartis’ as well as the option for users to make online donations towards temples. Additionally, the Company also plans to broaden its services this year by collaborating with over 100 temples and venturing into international markets such as the Middle East, USA, and Canada.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:20 PM IST