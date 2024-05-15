Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Colossal Profits On Go Digit IPO

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma offload their stake in IPO |

The full-stack digital insurance company Go Digit opens their initial offer to public on may 15, 2024. Star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, the famous bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, hold a substantial stake in this company.

Go Digit provides customizable motor, health, travel, property, marine, liability, and other insurance products to meet the needs of its clientele. As of December 31, 2023, the company counted 4.32 crore customers. Its business lines have launched 74 active products in total, and it maintains relationships with roughly 61,972 key distribution.

IPO Details

The Go Digit IPO opens today. Bids will be accepted for the initial public offer, which aims to raise Rs 2,614.65 crore through this IPO. The issue opens on May 17, 2024, and remains open for bidding until May 19, 2024.

The company has established a fixed price range of Rs 258 to Rs 272 per equity share, with the notable support of celebrity couple Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma.

The potential returns that an investor may anticipate from the ongoing mainboard IPO are currently reflected in the grey market, which is a crucial gauge of investor sentiment. The real question on everyone's mind, though, is the potential earnings of celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from this book-building issue.

The Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that Go Digit General Insurance Limited filed with SEBI states that the two celebrities have invested a substantial amount of money in this business.

Actress Anushka Sharma owns 66,667 Go Digit shares, while Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has 2,66,667 shares. These shares were purchased by both celebrities for Rs 75 apiece. The Go Digit IPO price ranges from Rs 258 to Rs 272 per equity share, meaning that investors could potentially profit by as much as Rs 197 per share.

Virat and Anushka Sharma's holding valuation after IPO

It is anticipated that the famous cricket player will earn a staggering amount, more than Rs 7.25 crore, in the company, compared to his initial investment of Rs 2 crore.

Similarly, Anushka Sharma, a well-known Indian actress and Virat Kohli's wife, has 66,667 Go Digit shares that she purchased for Rs 75 each. Therefore, it is anticipated that the total value of Anushka Sharma's investment will increase from Rs 50 lakh to a potentially lucrative roughly Rs 1.81 crore.

