Vinita Korti Patil Resigns As Sanofi's Senior Legal Director, South Asia

Vinita Korti Patil resigned as Sanofi's senior legal director, South Asia, the company announced on Thursday through an exchange filing. Vinita is resigning in order to pursue new challenges and opportunities outside the company.

Vinita's resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on December 7, 2023.

The company in the regulatory filing said, "The Company places on record appreciation for her contributions during her tenure with the Company. The Company is in the process of filling up the resultant vacancy and the details about the successor shall be intimated as and when the appointment is made."

Vinita in her resignation wrote, "My deepest gratitude for all your support and guidance. It has been a pleasure working with you and the rest of the team at Sanofi India."

Sanofi India shares

The shares of Sanofi India on Thursday afternoon at 2:23 pm IST were at Rs 7,221.10, down by 0.63 per cent.

