VingaJoy launches GVT-298 Junior Tower Bluetooth Speaker; priced at Rs 2,999

VingaJoy, mobile accessories and electronics brand, has announced the launch of its all new GVT-298 Junior Tower Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs 2,999. The speaker comes with an elegant design and premium look and also offers USB playing for ease. It is a compact and lightweight bluetooth speaker and thus is ideal to be carried along.

Designed for music lovers, VingaJoy GVT-298 has a powerful combination of crystal-clear high quality sound and long-lasting battery life. The speaker is available in 3 different colours so that you can pick the one that suits your requirement.

This new speaker comes with the latest Bluetooth feature V5.0 and the device can be connected to bluetooth devices within 11 metres of range. It is backed by a 1200 mAh battery which is rechargeable and delivers up to 5 hours of music playing. It is compatible and can easily be paired with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well. This speaker has multiple pairing mode options, such as FM Radio/Aux/TF Function and USP playing.

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “The Junior Tower Bluetooth Speaker is specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennial. The Bluetooth Speaker, looks good, sounds great and is enriched with features that suit the expectations of our customers.” It is available with 6 months’ warranty and will be on online platforms and retail outlets soon, the company said in a statement.