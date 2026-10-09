VinFast India Signs 50-Plus Dealers To Open E-Scooter Showrooms Across 34 Cities

VinFast India |

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has announced plans to establish a dedicated electric two-wheeler distribution network in India after signing letters of intent (LOIs) with more than 50 dealer partners.

As per a report by CNBC TV-18, the agreements, signed on Thursday at the company's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, cover 34 Indian cities across 15 states and territories.

The initiative marks VinFast's entry into India's electric motorcycle distribution segment as the company strengthens its presence in one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets.

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VinFast plans over 50 showrooms

Under the agreements, dealer partners will establish more than 50 VinFast e-motorcycle showrooms in locations identified for their strong two-wheeler demand and electric vehicle growth potential.

The network will cover Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Punjab in northern India, alongside Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In western India, VinFast plans to expand across Maharashtra and Gujarat, while southern operations will include Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

West Bengal and Odisha will form part of its eastern distribution network.

Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, described India as a key market in the company's international expansion strategy.

Anurag Saxena, CEO of VinFast India E-Scooters, said the dealership agreements represented the beginning of the company's nationwide electric motorcycle distribution plans.

India's growing market in focus

Alongside showroom expansion, VinFast is developing charging infrastructure and strengthening after-sales support to improve the ownership experience.

The company entered India's electric mobility market in 2025 through activities involving electric car distribution, manufacturing and assembly.

Its latest initiative extends those operations into a dedicated two-wheeler retail network.

According to figures cited by VinFast, India recorded 21.41 million two-wheeler registrations during financial year 2025-26.

Electric vehicles accounted for 6.54% of registrations, highlighting the potential for wider adoption of battery-powered motorcycles and scooters.

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, manufactures electric SUVs, scooters and buses.

The company is expanding its international distribution and manufacturing operations as demand for electric mobility solutions develops across global markets.