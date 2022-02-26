VIL realigns consumer digital function to drive operational scale, pace of delivery

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea is re-aligning and streamlining its consumer digital resources to sharpen focus on driving operational scale and pace of delivery.

VIL is proposing to bring all digital resources from different functions under a more 'holistic and integrated' consumer digital product curation and delivery organisation, according to an internal communication by the telco to its employees.

The realigned digital set up will comprise three verticals of Consumer Digital Products and Partnerships, Consumer Digital Marketing and Digital Delivery. These functions will report into CMO and CTO, according to the mailer.

An e-mail sent to Vodafone Idea did not elicit a response.

VIL believes that the time is right for re-aligning and streamlining Consumer Digital resources so as to be able to achieve greater operational scale and deliver with speed, sources said. This will help accelerate the scope including build, launch, monetise cycle of VIL's new digital offerings in the pipeline. Sources said that Reema Jain, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of VIL has stepped down.

Jain, had played a key role in setting up the digital function in the company and led it to a certain level of functional maturity, as per VIL's internal mailer.

The digital function, under her leadership, delivered notable progress on various parameters and objectives.

The function has evolved to a point where VIL is now looking to build upon the progress and create a more integrated digital organisation for accelerated scale and speed of execution for forthcoming initiatives.

The telco, over a year ago, had created the digital function in order to enhance partnership and synergy between functional digital agendas and drive greater efficacy of solution delivery for customers, it observed.

VIL made ''significant progress'' since then to making digital interfaces more user-friendly, that has resulted in monthly active users steadily increasing, the latest music offering seeing rapid expansion and adoption, and more than 50 per cent of daily tertiary recharges now on digital platforms.

There is a comprehensive digital strategy in place and a product pipeline that will be launched over the coming months.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:55 PM IST