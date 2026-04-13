Vikram Solar Crosses 10 GW Cumulative Global Solar Module Deployments

Vikram Solar on Monday announced it has surpassed 10 GW in cumulative global solar module deployments, equivalent to over 25 million modules and enough to power more than 5 million Indian homes. |

New Delhi: Vikram Solar on Monday said it has crossed 10 GW in cumulative global solar module deployments, marking a defining milestone in its growth journey.

Vikram Solar’s 10 GW milestone, equivalent to over 25 million solar modules deployed globally, is enough to power over 5 million Indian homes, a company statement said. The company has doubled its cumulative deployments from 5 GW to 10 GW in just two years, reflecting strong demand momentum and a robust growth trajectory built over the past two decades.

While a majority of its deployments are in India, Vikram Solar has steadily expanded its global footprint, with approximately 1.5 GW of exports contributing to its presence across 39 countries. Vikram Solar has built 9.5 GW of module manufacturing capacity across West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with a 5 GW facility in Vallam, Tamil Nadu, that stands out for its advanced automation and next-generation manufacturing systems.

As part of its backward integration strategy, the Gangaikondan site will scale up to include 6 GW of modules and 12 GW of cell capacity. The company is also expanding into energy storage through VSL Powerhive, with a planned 5 GWh BESS facility by FY27, alongside VION, its lithium battery brand for residential and mobility backup solutions.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said, "This will enable us to contribute meaningfully to the scale, resilience, and reliability the global energy transition demands." Headquartered in Kolkata, Vikram Solar is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specialising in efficient photovoltaic module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.

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