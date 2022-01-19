Vikas Ecotech to invest in environment-friendly BioPlastics technology

Vikas Ecotech Limited is planning to invest in the environment-friendly BioPlastics (PHA) technology.

The company stated that it is in the advance stage of finalising a technology tie-Up/Joint Venture with Aurapha Private Ltd. (the 'AuraPHA') to produce Biodegradable Plastics.

PHAs are biopolymers synthesized by various types of bacteria and are bio-degradable in nature, produced from renewable resources through an eco-friendly process.

The company is actively exploring various proposals for acquisition of necessary the technology to produce PBAT (Polybutylene adipate terephthalate), to manufacture environment friendly carry bags.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:33 PM IST