Vijaya Diagnostic IPO subscribed 47% on second day

The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 47 per cent on Thursday, the second day of subscription.

The three-day IPO received bids for 1,18,61,556 shares against 2,50,26,646 shares on offer, as per data available with the BSE.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 32 per cent, non-institutional investors 5 per cent and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 74 per cent.

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares. The offer is in a price range of Rs 522-531 per share.

Healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 566 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to fetch about Rs 1,895 crore.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers of the offer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 08:34 PM IST