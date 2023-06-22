 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Announces 46,118 Equity Shares As ESOPs
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
As per the regulatory filing, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Thursday announced the allotment of 46,118 equity shares to employees as stock option under VDCL Employee Stock Option Plan 2018.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs. 10,20,71,175 to Rs. 10,21,17,293.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares

The shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Thursday at 11:59 am IST were at Rs 454.80, down by 3.80 percent.

article-image
