Vijay Mallya's 'Maybach 62' Is Up For Sale: Know What Do You Get For ₹2.49 Crore

Vijay Mallya, the 'King of Good Times,' had a reputation for being an avid car collector. His Maybach 62 is up for sale. It's interesting to note that the elusive business magnate Vijay Mallya once owned this special Maybach, which is now priced for Rs 2.49 crore.

This particular Maybach 62, which was formerly owned by Vijay Mallya, the owner of Kingfisher Airlines, is up for purchase through Big Boy Toyz. The premium used car dealership is offering this ultra-luxurious sedan for Rs 2.49 crore. This specific vehicle is from the 2009 model year. Back then, only a small number of Indians, besides Vijay Mallya, who purchased this sedan.

Car Details

Engine in Maybach 62

The 5.5-liter V12 engine of the Maybach 62 was coupled to a 5-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. The high-end car could generate a maximum power output of 543 horsepower and a peak torque of 664 Nm. Only the back wheels received all of this enormous torque.

Maybach's interior

The Maybach 62 was the brand's flagship car. Sales took place between 2002 and 2012. You had the same options for customization as you would have had with any other luxury car.

Big boy toyz

The back passengers didn't have a standard bench seat. Rather, two airline-inspired recliners with movable leg rests were positioned there. There was also a sunroof that you could adjust to let in different amounts of sunlight. A divider kept the passenger compartment and driver compartment apart in the front.

Big boy toyz

Why 'Daimler' discontinued the 'Maybach 62' ?

Poor sales led Daimler to discontinue the Maybach 62, but that does not imply that the car was a poor design. It was among the most opulent cars available for purchase till 2012.

It was just that the Maybach 62 was too expensive at Rs. 5.80 crore. To put the price of the Maybach 62 into perspective, consider that the Rolls Royce Phantom Series-II had a similar sticker price, but Rolls Royce was a more prestigious and well-known brand.

Daimler discounted the brand altogether

2012 saw Daimler discontinue the Maybach brand. The Maybach is now classified as a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. The most expensive Mercedes that you can purchase is the S-Class, which Maybach currently works on.

Currently, the base model Maybach costs 2.73 crores ex-showroom, the top-end Maybach costs 3.44 crores ex-showroom, and the S-Class starts at 1.77 crores ex-showroom.













